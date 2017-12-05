Is Elon Musk kidding about launching his red Tesla Roadster to Mars next year?

In a promissory follow-up to his plan of launching the “[s]iliest thing we can imagine” on the first Falcon Heavy Rocket, Elon Musk launched a series of tweets on Friday night confirming that he is launching the Tesla Roadster to Mars in 2018.

Going by the fact that he as previously sent a wheel of cheese into orbit earlier, there’s good enough reason to believe him.

The Falcon Heavy Rocket, the successor to Falcon 9, is SpaceX’s biggest and latest launcher with the capacity of 16,781 kg and as per a statement from Musk, its first launch has been confirmed in January 2018.

In a new development, Musk just confirmed it will send the cherry red Roadster playing David Bowie's “Space Oddity” on it, with its final destination as the Mars orbit.

The Tesla Roadster electric vehicle is displayed during press days at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit (Courtesy: Reuters)

Sounds like a science fiction movie?



Falcon Heavy to launch next month from Apollo 11 pad at the Cape. Will have double thrust of next largest rocket. Guaranteed to be exciting, one way or another.

Well, here are the series of tweets where Musk said that the Tesla Roadster is probably going to be missing for a "billion years" from his garage:



Payload will be my midnight cherry Tesla Roadster playing Space Oddity. Destination is Mars orbit. Will be in deep space for a billion years or so if it doesn’t blow up on ascent. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2017



The Tesla founder and billionaire mogul also explained why the Red Roadster was being chosen to orbit Mars:

SpaceX is heavily banking on the Falcon Heavy to be the most powerful rocket ever made when it launches in January 2018 and needs something appropriately epic to take along with it. SpaceX is hoping it takes them on missions to the moon and Mars - and this time he simply added an electric car to the ride.

However, after sounding serious on Twitter and after numerous news outlets reported on the matter, Musk told tech blog The Verge that he was not serious about it at all.

As per the blog, Musk confirmed the plan in an email response: “it’s so real”. And after they published a story, Musk told them “totally made it up”.

However, The Verge also reported that they have confirmed from a person familiar that the payload Musk spoke about on Twitter was in fact, 100 percent real.

Musk, while speaking at the International Astronautical Congress a while back said that he is planning to pour all of SpaceX’s resources into an even bigger rocket architecture known as the Interplanetary Transport System that can even plant a colony on Mars.

Considering the scale of his plans, launching a few electric cars into Mars' orbit doesn’t seem too far-fetched.