Jul 14, 2017 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India races past US with largest number of Facebook users in July

Active users arrival in India was up 27 percent in the past six months as compared to 12 percent growth in the US in the same period

Moneycontrol News

India has overtaken the United States with the largest number of active Facebook users, shows the data reported by the social media giant to its advertisers, The Next Web reported on Thursday.

As on July 13, India has “potential audience” of 241 million active users versusUS' 240 million as on July 13. The company also noted that it has been gaining active users in India at a much faster rate than in the US. Active users arrival in India was up 27 percent in the past six months as compared to 12 percent growth in the US in the same period.


The top ten countries and cities in terms of Facebook users. (Source: Hootsuite)
India and the US account for 11 percent each of the total global monthly active users, followed by Brazil and Indonesia, 6% each.

The strong uptick in numbers in active users here is despite the low Internet penetration. Only 19 percent of India's total population used Facebook in the month of July, while in the US, the number stands at 73 percent.

The report also points out the large gender imbalance on Facebook with only 24 percent declaring themselves as female. But it is still dominated by millennial users — 100 million users are from the 18 to 24-years age bracket.

