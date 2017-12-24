App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Dec 23, 2017 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

If BJP had a film franchise it would be called 'Lie Hard': Rahul Gandhi



PTI @moneycontrolcom

After accusing the BJP of having an "architecture and foundation based on lies", Congress president Rahul Gandhi today took a swipe at the ruling party saying if it had a film franchise it would be called "Lie Hard".

"If BJP had a film franchise it would be called Lie Hard," he said on Twitter, while rhyming it with Hollywood action blockbuster "Die Hard".

His attack on the BJP came a day after he accused the ruling dispensation of having its structure and foundation based on lies. He was speaking at the meeting of Congress's highest decision-making body, its Working Committee.

Gandhi has been using one-liner laced with satire to target the BJP in recent months. Gandhi also used three taglines on Twitter along with his remark.

The new Congress chief's attack came after the BJP targeted him for watching the film "Star Wars" on the day election results for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh was announced and his party lost the elections.

