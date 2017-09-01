Hyderabad wedding takes gold obsession to next level by serving gold rice

Moneycontrol News

India is known to be a gold-obsessed country. But a wedding in Hyderabad has gone the next mile by serving customers gold rice.

A video from the same wedding has been doing the rounds on social media that shows gold leaves laid out on steaming hot rice as a wedding meal in Hyderabad.

Gold leaves were laid on the hot rice as it was being served on banana leaves - also known as 'Aratti Akku Bhojanam'.

The leaves were made from edible 24-carat gold.

The edible gold extracts later melt into the serving. The gold and white combination looks visually appealing as well.

V Sai Radha Krishna, a Hyderabad-based caterer who came up with this idea, decided to serve the guests gold because his client asked for something ‘different’.

Sai has previously catered to ceremonies where sweets wrapped in gold and silver leaves were served.

“I tried the same with rice. I knew that gold leaf will melt on hot steamed rice. It worked well,” Sai said.

The dish was inspired by Hyderabad’s famous gold paan (betel leaf) and he decided to try it on rice.

There was no special effort made to buy the gold leaves as they are commonly available in the old city of Hyderabad at a price of around Rs 300 per leaf.