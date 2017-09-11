Hurricane Irma: People in US try to blow out the hurricane with fans

Moneycontrol News

After the destruction seen in Texas, the people of Florida seem to be pulling up their pants in a rather peculiar way.

60,000 people are in a serious effort trying to fight with Hurricane Irma that barreled through the Carribean. The only problem? The method isn't scientifically proven.

They’re trying to blow away the hurricane using fans.

As many as 60,000 people have agreed to attend the event that was created on Facebook and another 45,000 people are ‘interested’ in it, thus expressing a desire to participate in it till September 13.

The group is in a bid to unite people of Florida before the hurricane Irma strikes (Courtesy: Facebook)

The description of the event, posted by admin Joshua Stanaland, reads:

“Everyone takes their fans outside and points them at Hurricane Irma to blow it away from us. Air compressors with a blow gun attachment also a plus, or anything else. Get creative. Date/time subject to change due to the unpredictable path it may take.”

Also adding a pinch of humour to the serious event is a disclaimer: “Not responsible for any collapsed lungs should you choose to blow manually.”

A picture uploaded by group admin Joshua shows a fan being held against the outside environment, the entire group's wall is filled with similar posts by other users (Courtesy: Facebook)

Serious or not, social media seems have responded to his call very well, as the group is now all over on Facebook with images and videos of people pointing industrial fans, home fans and even hair dryers out of their windows to ‘blow’ the storm away.



The world is at war pic.twitter.com/lFcKtYUJSc

— ZACH (@ZachBarnes97) September 9, 2017

The movement also prompted funny reactions from other social media:

The group was perhaps a harmless exercise to unite the state in times of devastation with the hashtag being: #Unitedwefan.

Irma engulfed Cuba’s northern coast on Saturday.

As per the International Red Cross’s numbers, 1.2 million people have already been affected by Irma - and the number may be rising to almost 26 million.

At the moment, Irma is headed for a strike on Florida, with Miami expected to be one of the most affected cities.

Widespread evacuations have already been in the works.

The Indian embassy in the US has opened a round-the-clock helpline number and rushed senior diplomats to Atlanta to lead relief efforts for Indian-Americans stuck in the region.

"Unfortunately, there is no way the US is going to avoid another catastrophic weather event," AccuWeather president Joel N Myers said.

"[It will be] the worst single hurricane to hit Florida since Hurricane Andrew in 1992," Myers further added.

