Home Ministry report confuses Spanish-Moroccan border for India-Pak border

Officers are scrambling to find answers to a 'picture-perfect' goof-up by the Home Ministry in its annual report for 2016-17 where it put up a photograph of the Spain-Morocco border and captioned it as “floodlighting along the border”.

Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi has demanded an explanation from officials and said : “If it is a mistake by the ministry, we will apologise.”



The image of the bright yellow lights along a strip was taken in 2006 by Spanish photographer Javier Moyano. Some reports say that the photo shows the Spanish conclaves in the northern side of Africa that have a fenced and flood-lit border with Morocco.

The 342-page report of the Home Minsitry, which showcases the achievements of the Centre vis-a-vis internal security and work done in the Northeast, J&K, Maoist-affected and borders areas.

"In order to curb the attempt of infiltration and cross border crimes along Indo-Pakistan border, the government has sanctioned 2043.76km of floodlights along the International Border in the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat," the report says, along with a picture of the Morocco-Spain border.

Almost 2,000 km of India’s border with Pakistan along Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat is flood-lit.

As per a report by the Times of India, whether the wrong image was chosen by the BSF or a junior MHA official is not clear yet, but sources said that the matter should be inquired as the annual report had been in public for almost three months now. It will be difficult to correct the gaffe, and new copies of the report will need to published, which is a huge task, said sources.

The Indian government claimed that 647 km of the Indo-Pak border had been floodlit to prevent terrorists and immigrants from infiltrating into Indian territory. It was widely reported that the floodlighting was completed in a year.

The last time a "picture-perfect" goof-up had taken place was the Press Information Bureau’s alleged digital altering of a picture of Prime Minister Modi’s surveying the flood-ravaged Tamil Nadu place from a plane in December 2015.