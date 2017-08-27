App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Aug 23, 2017 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here’s the most affordable Lamborghini you can buy

The Italian sports car brand world renowned for its unique car designs has come up with its own luxury Android phone this time, which has been made available with retailers in the UK and the UAE

Here’s the most affordable Lamborghini you can buy

Moneycontrol News 

Supercar brand Lamborghini has now come out with its latest offering that shares an important feature with all its other sportscars- you can’t afford it.

What’s the difference, though?

Well, the latest Lamborghini Alpha-One is a smartphone, not a car.

The Italian sports car brand world renowned for its unique car designs has come up with its own luxury Android phone this time, which has been made available with retailers in the UK and the UAE.

lambo pan

A first look of the Alpha-One luxury smartphone (Courtesy: Tonino Lamborghini website) 

The premium car maker said it had assembled the Alpha-One from the “finest materials, including handcrafted Italian leather and liquid alloy developed specifically to resist corrosion whilst remaining 'lightweight'.”

“Alpha One combines cutting-edge mobile technology and unique features with the inimitable style and design of our brand,” vice president of the company Ferruccio Lamborghini said.

The phone apparently uses the same “stronger than titanium” liquid metal used in Lamborghini’s cars and also features a 5.5-inch QHD screen with 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution.

lAMBO PH 1

The phone will come with a hand-crafted leather cover (Courtesy: Tonino Lamborghini website)

The phone, that runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, packs a mid-range Snapdragon 820 processor under its hood and has some of the specs that do stand out, including 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of expandable memory, 3,250 mAh battery, 8 megapixel front facing camera and a 20 megapixel main camera with optical and digital image stabilisation.

It also has a fingerprint sensor, a dual SIM slot and audio system with a Dolby speaker.

The Alpha-One is not Lamborghini’s first Android phone. In 2015, it introduced the 88 Tauri and Antares, compared to which the Alpha-One is less extravagant in the looks, but it’s still just as expensive, with a USD 2,500 price tag.

tags #Lamborghini #Technology

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.