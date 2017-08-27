Here’s the most affordable Lamborghini you can buy

Moneycontrol News

Supercar brand Lamborghini has now come out with its latest offering that shares an important feature with all its other sportscars- you can’t afford it.

What’s the difference, though?

Well, the latest Lamborghini Alpha-One is a smartphone, not a car.

The Italian sports car brand world renowned for its unique car designs has come up with its own luxury Android phone this time, which has been made available with retailers in the UK and the UAE.

A first look of the Alpha-One luxury smartphone (Courtesy: Tonino Lamborghini website)

The premium car maker said it had assembled the Alpha-One from the “finest materials, including handcrafted Italian leather and liquid alloy developed specifically to resist corrosion whilst remaining 'lightweight'.”

“Alpha One combines cutting-edge mobile technology and unique features with the inimitable style and design of our brand,” vice president of the company Ferruccio Lamborghini said.

The phone apparently uses the same “stronger than titanium” liquid metal used in Lamborghini’s cars and also features a 5.5-inch QHD screen with 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution.

The phone will come with a hand-crafted leather cover (Courtesy: Tonino Lamborghini website)

The phone, that runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, packs a mid-range Snapdragon 820 processor under its hood and has some of the specs that do stand out, including 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of expandable memory, 3,250 mAh battery, 8 megapixel front facing camera and a 20 megapixel main camera with optical and digital image stabilisation.

It also has a fingerprint sensor, a dual SIM slot and audio system with a Dolby speaker.

The Alpha-One is not Lamborghini’s first Android phone. In 2015, it introduced the 88 Tauri and Antares, compared to which the Alpha-One is less extravagant in the looks, but it’s still just as expensive, with a USD 2,500 price tag.