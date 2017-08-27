Here's a look at the world’s largest samosa made in London

Moneycontrol News

London, known for its obsession with Indian food and especially chicken tikka masala has established its love for Indian delicacies in a novel way - by successfully frying and making the largest samosa in the world that weighs a whopping 153.1 kg, a report in AFP states.

In a procedure that took a total of fifteen hours, Muslim Aid Charity’s volunteers in London were responsible for crafting the deep-fried masterpiece by dipping it in a custom-made vat of boiling oil.

Adjudicators from the Guinness World Records were on hand to oversee the process and certified that the mega-samosa successfully passed the tests and beat previous records.

The former world record of 110.8 kg was set by Bradford College in northern England five years ago.

"It's got to be triangular; contain flour, potatoes, onions and peas; be fried, and retain the shape when cooked," Guinness World Records adjudicator Pravin Patel spelled out the rules before the challenge was taken up.

The critical record was, of course, the net weight, however, it has another important criterion: there could not be any wastage, the samosa had to be eaten!

While it was being made, the samosa and the mould was held with help of a large wire mesh before being lowered into a vat of cooking oil and then weighed.

Once the samosa was taken out of the vat, an independent food safety officer did a check, which the giant snack passed with flying colours leading to much cheers for the team.

The organiser of the event said that the real challenge came up when a custom pot had to be ordered and made specifically for the huge samosa, as there were no utensils in the country that could hold that massive weight.

"It was very tense. It looked like it was going to slide off. A crack appeared and I feared the worst," Farid Islam, the record attempt organiser, told AFP.

The samosa was later distributed to the local homeless by the Salvation Army.