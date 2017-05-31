App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
May 31, 2017 05:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for generic epilepsy drug

Felbamate is an oral drug used to treat seizures in people with epilepsy.

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for generic epilepsy drug

Drug firm Zydus Cadila has received the US health regulator's nod to market Felbamate tablets, used to treat seizures in people with epilepsy, in the American market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in strengths of 400 mg and 600 mg, Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said in a statement.

Felbamate is an oral drug used to treat seizures in people with epilepsy.The company will manufacture the drug at its plant in Ahmedabad.

The Gujarat group has more than 115 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04.

Shares of company's listed entity Cadila Healthcare ended 1.23 per cent down at Rs 464.55 on BSE.

tags #Cadila Healthcare #Zydus Cadila

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.