Apr 21, 2017 09:01 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Will new norms for generic drugs help patients?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of a legislation for prescriptions in generic drugs may be well-intentioned but doctors and the pharmaceutical industry are not sure if that can drive change. CNBC-TV18's Ashpreet Sethi and Areeb Sherwani ask top medical experts if this change will result in cheaper medical costs, or hurt the quality of medical care.
