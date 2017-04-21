App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth trends
Apr 21, 2017 09:01 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Will new norms for generic drugs help patients?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of a legislation for prescriptions in generic drugs may be well-intentioned but doctors and the pharmaceutical industry are not sure if that can drive change. CNBC-TV18's Ashpreet Sethi and Areeb Sherwani ask top medical experts if this change will result in cheaper medical costs, or hurt the quality of medical care.

Ashpreet Sethi
Ashpreet Sethi
Correspondent | CNBC-TV18

tags #Health

