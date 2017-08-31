USFDA gives 3-month extension for breast cancer drug to Biocon

Moneycontrol News

Biocon on Wednesday said US drug regulator has agreed to give three months extension of target action day for its breast cancer biosimilar Trastuzumab.

The original target action day was September 3. Target action day is the deadline set by US FDA to take a decision on the application to approve a new drug.

“The US FDA has notified our partner Mylan that they will extend the target action date for their Trastuzumab 351(k) application to December 3, 2017 in order to review some of the clarificatory information submitted to them as a part of the application review process," Biocon said in a statement.

"This three-month extension has no impact on the anticipated timetable for commercialization of this product in the US,” the company added.