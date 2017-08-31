US recalls half a million pacemakers to prevent them from being hacked

Moneycontrol News

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has decided to recall around half a million pacemakers to nullify the threat of hacking. The agency took the decision after finding that the pacemakers could be hacked to deplete the batteries or fluctuate the pacing.

As per a report in The Verge, the recalled pacemakers were manufactured by St. Jude Medical. The pacemakers were later acquired by Abbott in January. The models which are radio frequency enabled will now have to be updated, while the new models will have the update pre-installed in them.

The risk became evident after a research in May discovered that hackers can intercept the device using equipment that costs as low as $15. One FDA estimate stated that 4,65,000 vulnerable devices have already been installed on patients in the US alone.

Abbott has decided to update the devices so that hackers are prevented from manipulating the pacemakers. Once the updates are done, no communication can be made with the pacemakers without providing proper authorisation.

FDA had earlier warned patients that even with several benefits, devices which can be connected to Wi-Fi are vulnerable to hacking. The patients using the recalled pacemakers will now have to approach a healthcare provider who will administer the update in a procedure that lasts three minutes.