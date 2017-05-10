Swachh Bharat: At public loos, leave your feedback after you flush

Moneycontrol News

The Urban Development ministry has asked mission directors of the Swachh Bharat initiative in 12 states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi, to procure and install instant feedback devices inside public restrooms at private establishments, The Economic Times reported.

In a writ to the directors, the ministry said that the devices must be procured from a government company. Places which will install these devices include malls, petrol pumps, commercial complexes and multiplexes, among others.

The device have three buttons – green, yellow and red – each featuring a different emoticon. If a particular restroom receives sustained negative feedback, the government will send an SMS to the concerned establishment asking them to rectify the issue.

In addition, the ministry wants these devices to be installed in state-built toilets as well. Urban local bodies have been asked to enter into three-year contracts with ITI Ltd, a public sector undertaking.

ITI has agreed to provide the feedback devices at a cost of Rs 945 per month, per device. To buy them and maintain them thereafter, local bodies can make use of the "capacity building fund" allocated to them under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The feedback device will be rolled out in 12 states —Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Andhra, Karnataka, Haryana, Odisha, Puducherry, Kerala, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. Each device will come with a GPRS modem and a data SIM for back-end connectivity to the server.

The performance will be measured on an online dashboard and the urban local body will send a message to the respective caretakers, asking them to rectify the reason for negative feedback.