Scientists have figured out the maximum life span humans can achieve

Moneycontrol News

Researchers from two Dutch universities have discovered the maximum lifespan humans can achieve.

According to a research conducted in the Netherlands with a sample size of 75,000 people, the maximum life span for males can be 114.1 years and for females, it can be 115.7 years.

The research was conducted jointly by three statisticians from Tilburg University and Erasmus University Rotterdam. The researchers collected data on the people whose exact ages were recorded at the time of their death.

The research was based on the Extreme Value Theory that measures data and answers questions at extreme ends of events such as lifespan or disasters, as per Medical Xpress.

The data shed light on the fact that there will be a ceiling to the maximum life span irrespective of what progress mankind achieves. "On an average, people live longer, but the very oldest among us have not gotten older over the last thirty years…… there is certainly some kind of a wall here. Of course the average life expectancy has increased," said Professor John Einmahl, who was part of the research team.

Lifespan is the term used to describe how long an individual lives, while life expectancy is the average duration of life that individuals in an age group can expect to have.

A similar conclusion was reached by scientists of Albert Einstein College of Medicine Science last year. The research had also claimed that mankind has reached the ceiling for the maximum span of life.

The data result reveals that though better lifestyle, healthy habits, and progress in the field of medical science may bring improvements in quality of life, they too will have their limits.