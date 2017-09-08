App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Sep 08, 2017 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Scientists have figured out the maximum life span humans can achieve

The data shed light on the fact that there will be a ceiling to the maximum lifespan irrespective of what progress mankind achieves

Scientists have figured out the maximum life span humans can achieve

Moneycontrol News

Researchers from two Dutch universities have discovered the maximum lifespan humans can achieve.

According to a research conducted in the Netherlands with a sample size of 75,000 people, the maximum life span for males can be 114.1 years and for females, it can be 115.7 years.

The research was conducted jointly by three statisticians from Tilburg University and Erasmus University Rotterdam. The researchers collected data on the people whose exact ages were recorded at the time of their death.

The research was based on the Extreme Value Theory that measures data and answers questions at extreme ends of events such as lifespan or disasters, as per Medical Xpress.

The data shed light on the fact that there will be a ceiling to the maximum life span irrespective of what progress mankind achieves.  "On an average, people live longer, but the very oldest among us have not gotten older over the last thirty years…… there is certainly some kind of a wall here. Of course the average life expectancy has increased," said Professor John Einmahl, who was part of the research team.

Lifespan is the term used to describe how long an individual lives, while life expectancy is the average duration of life that individuals in an age group can expect to have.

A similar conclusion was reached by scientists of Albert Einstein College of Medicine Science last year. The research had also claimed that mankind has reached the ceiling for the maximum span of life.

The data result reveals that though better lifestyle, healthy habits, and progress in the field of medical science may bring improvements in quality of life, they too will have their limits.

tags #Health #world

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.