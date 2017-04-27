Regulator fixes prices of 15 more drug formulations

Moneycontrol News

In a move that will bring relief to patients, the country's drug pricing regulator on Thursday fixed the ceiling price of 15 more drug formulations.

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) met on Thursday and decided to include formulations of antibiotic Vancomycin 250 mg powder injection, chemotherapy drug Etoposide 50 mg, anti-inflammatory nasal spray Budesonide of 50 and 100 mcg/dose, snake venom antiserum injection, clot buster heparin 1000 IU/ml injection, cardiac drug Digoxin to the fixed price list.

With the latest additions, the government has brought 732 essential drugs under price control in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) since April 2016.

To make drug prices affordable and accessible, the Narendra Modi government has been aggressively pushing for price control, promoting generic drugs through Jan Aushadhi programme and recently indicated that it is contemplating a law to make generic names mandatory in prescription.

Medical expenses in India are largely met out-of-pocket and often cited in various studies as one of the main reason for people falling into debt trap and poverty.