you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
May 25, 2017 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NPPA fixes prices of 31 more drug formulations

With the latest additions, the government has brought 761 drug formulations under price control in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) since April 2016.

Viswanath Pilla

Moneycontrol News

In a move that will bring relief to patients, the country's drug pricing regulator on Thursday fixed the ceiling price of 31 more drug formulations.

National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) decided to Morphine 15 mg/ml injection, Coagulation factor VIII, Diclofenac, trivalent pediatric vaccine, clomiphene, paracetamol injection among others.

With the latest additions, the government has brought 761 drug formulations under price control in the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) since April 2016.

To make drug prices affordable and accessible, the Narendra Modi government has been aggressively pushing for price control, promoting generic drugs through Jan Aushadhi programme and recently indicated that it is contemplating a law to make generic names mandatory in prescription.

Medical expenses in India are largely met out-of-pocket and often cited in various studies as one of the main reason for people falling into debt trap and poverty.

