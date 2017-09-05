NPPA asks companies to display knee implant system cost on websites

Drug price regulator NPPA on Monday asked manufacturers to display price of knee implant system on their websites within the next three working days.

"All manufacturers/importers/marketers of knee implant system and all hospitals/nursing homes/clinics must display on home page of their website the MRP or price of knee implant system at which they are charging the patients," the drug price regulator said in an official memorandum (OM).

The government also asked the companies to display brand name specifications and names of manufacturing and marketing company on their respective websites within three working days from the issue of the OM, it added.

"It has been observed that many hospitals have not displayed the price of knee implant system at their websites. Notices are being issued to those hospitals who have not updated their websites in this regard," National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority said.

tags #Health.Current Affairs Related news

Last month, the government fixed a price range for knee implants from Rs 54,000 to Rs 1.14 lakh, nearly 70 per cent lower than most surgeries currently cost.