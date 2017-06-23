Novartis says its painkiller can prevent recurrence of heart attacks, strokes

Moneycontrol News

In a major breakthrough, Swiss drug maker Novartis has said that its painkiller canakinumab has been found to be effective in preventing the recurrence of heart attacks and strokes.

Novartis tested the drug for more than six years on 10,000 patients, who had previously suffered a myocardial infarction (MI) and who also had a high level of inflammation as evidenced by levels of high-sensitivity C-reactive protein in excess of 2mg/L.

The phase-3 trial called CANTOS is one of the largest and longest-running clinical trials in Novartis' history.

“Phase III CANTOS study met the primary endpoint, a composite of heart attack, stroke and cardiovascular death, showing that ACZ885 (canakinumab) in combination with standard of care therapy reduces cardiovascular risk in people with a prior heart attack and inflammatory atherosclerosis,” Novartis said in a statement.

Canakinumab, sold under the brand name Ilaris, is a human monoclonal antibody to the inflammatory protein, Il-1B, which is used in treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis and also periodic fever syndromes.

"Despite current treatment, about 25 percent of heart attack survivors will have another cardiovascular event within five years, making the outcome of the CANTOS study a promising new development for patients," said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head, Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "

ACZ885 is the first and only investigational agent which has shown that selectively targeting inflammation reduces cardiovascular risk. Our priority now is to thoroughly analyse these important data and discuss them with the regulatory agencies," he added.

Ilaris costs about USD 200,000 for a single year's treatment. Novartis makes around USD 250 million annually on the drug. But the new indication, if approved by the regulator, would expand the sales manifold.

In 2015, there were an estimated 7.29 million heart attacks globally. Despite standard treatment, people with a prior heart attack history live with a higher ongoing risk of having another event or dying, and it has been shown that in about four in 10 people, this risk is directly related to increased inflammation associated with atherosclerosis.

The recurrent major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients with inflammatory atherosclerosis are associated with increased morbidity, mortality and reduced quality of life and currently represent a major economic burden on patients and healthcare systems around the world.