Ministry of Ayush refutes media reports claiming pregnant women shouldn’t have sex

Clarification by @moayush on media reports relating to "Mother & Child Care”, a booklet published by the #CCRYN: https://t.co/yUQG3jdM9L pic.twitter.com/GQv1UMMJcr

— Ministry of AYUSH (@moayush) June 14, 2017

The Ministry of AYUSH yesterday slammed media reports claiming that "Mother and Child Care" booklet mentioned that pregnant woman should not have sex, further adding that the words “no sex” was not featured in the publication at all.

The booklet, distributed on June 9 as part of the ministry's press pack for International Yoga Day, had also allegedly mentioned that pregnant women should control lust, hang beautiful pictures on the wall and avoid non-vegetarian food.

The Ministry clarified the non-vegetarian food issue on the basis of traditional Yoga and Naturopathy guidelines that rule out consuming non vegetarian food.

The Ayush Ministry said in an official statement: “The said booklet puts together relevant and useful information culled out from many years of clinical practice in the fields of Yoga and Naturopathy. It aims to take the well-known health benefits of Yoga and Naturopathy to expecting mothers and new mothers in a simple booklet format. “

The ministry also added that the publication has been in distribution since 2013 through the units of the erstwhile Department of Ayush and Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturotherapy (CCRYN), instead of the claim by some reports that it was released by the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH recently.