International Yoga Day: Five benefits your mind and body can get from yoga

Moneycontrol News

With all the hype about yoga and its good effects, people in India still do not practice it so much. What eludes the busy minds of the working people is that some simple physical activities of yog, or yoga – as it is popularly known, can have deep impact on their health and lifestyle.

The origin and usage of yoga, health-wise or spiritually, have been extensively archived in Indian texts. But it has diversified itself through centuries of teaching. In modern times, it has been adopted and often appropriated by the West in their quest to live a healthier life.

But as it more and more becomes a lifestyle component, its cultural and spiritual ties are stripped off. The practice of Yoga has its roots in Hinduism and it can be traced back to as early as the Vedic period. It has been explored in 200 BCE-300 BCE texts like Bhagavad Gita and Yoga Sutra.

Yoga Sutra, a Hindu treatise composed by philosopher Patanjali, lays down the foundations of the practice and directs towards the spiritual and mental evolution of man. He borrowed from the Vedas, Sankhya philosophy, and Buddhism. As Patranjali would posit, through Yoga man gets to know himself, and thus he connects with nature and moves towards spiritual liberation.

Yoga is commonly understood as breathing exercises along with meditations and ‘asanas’ or physical postures to master one’s body and parts of the mind. But that is just one part of Yoga know as Hatha Yog. There are other aspects of Yog such as Karma Yog, Bhakti Yog which focus on how a person lives his/her life, or how he tries to shed the ties of the material world and desire.

But for us who want to live non-ascetic lives and yet taste the fruitfulness of Yog, Hatha Yog is the path to follow. Hatha Yog is aimed at creating a harmony between the body, mind and energy. Through different postures or ‘asanas’ a good health is reached, the body is perfected and known to the yogi, and readied for further yogic awakening.

The main ways to discipline and heal the body through Hatha Yog are ‘Pranayam’ (breathing control) and ‘Asana’ (Postures). Here’s a quick list of five broad benefits yoga offers.

Betters posture

Most of the asanas help in perfecting ones posture. In today’s world, sitting at the desk in front of computers have given rise to back, neck and joint problems related to bad posture. Asanas, such as Bhujangasana, help in spine flexibility, releasing neck tensions, and making the posture better.

Lose unnecessary fat and increase metabolism

Along with strengthening different limb muscles, some Asanas like Dhanurasana, Brahmacharyasana, Uddiyana Bandha and Kapalbhati Pranayam help in shedding some weight from the physical activities as well as increased metabolism and good digestion. A high metabolism rate helps to control weight and keep appetite in check.

Helps reduce blood sugar

Other than keeping the diabetic people fit, yoga has been observed to lower blood sugar levels in multiple ways such as reducing cortisol and adrenaline levels, inducing healthy weight loss. Yoga has deep effects on the mind and is known to ward off stress and anxiety, resulting in reduction of cortisol which provokes blood-sugar rise.

Helps keep organs healthy

While Asanas largely help stimulate you organs, intense breathing activities strengthens lungs and helps in respiratory disorders. Additionally, lot of the asanas help in flushing out toxins from the body, keeping the organs healthy.

Works wonders on the mind

For a long time Yoga practitioners have experienced betterment in emotional well-being and increase in concentration and memorisation. It also betters one’s mood with improved blood flow and oxygen consumption.