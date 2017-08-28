App
Aug 27, 2017 10:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gujarat: Swine flu death toll at 323

A bulletin issued by the Health Department said seven patients infected by H1N1 virus died in the last 24 hours, while 197 new cases of swine flu were detected.

With seven persons dying of swine flu since yesterday, the death toll due to the disease in Gujarat since January has reached 323, an official release said.

A bulletin issued by the Health Department said seven patients infected by H1N1 virus died in the last 24 hours, while 197 new cases of swine flu were detected.

A total of 1,204 patients are undergoing treatment for swine flu across government and private hospitals in the state, with 21 put on ventilator, it said.

The mortality rate among swine flu patients is around 7.5 per cent this year, it added.

Officials are inspecting facilities for swine flu treatment at private hospitals, and issuing notices where the facilities are not satisfactory, said the department.

Over 900 persons, who have come in contact with confirmed swine flu patients, are being 'tracked' (to check whether they too have caught the infection).

tags #Current Affairs #healthcare

