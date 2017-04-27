App
Stocks
Apr 27, 2017 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dr Reddy's launches cholesterol-lowering generic pill Vytorin in US

The Vytorin brand had US sales of approximately USD 678 million for the most recent 12 months ended in February 2017, according to IMS Health.

Drug maker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said on Thursday that it has launched tablets of cholesterol-lowering generic combination drugs Ezetimibe and Simvastatin in the US.

The company will launch the Ezetimibe and Simvastatin combination drug, marketed by MSD International, under the brand name Vytorin in the 10 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/20 mg, 10 mg/40 mg and 10 mg/80 mg dosage forms.

Dr Reddy’s is among the first companies to launch the generic Vytorin in the US market.

The Vytorin brand had US sales of approximately USD 678 million for the most recent 12 months ended February 2017, according to IMS Health.

Impax Laboratories and Teva also received the nod from the US drug regulator to launch their generic versions of Vytorin, making it a highly competitive market for Dr Reddy's.

Shares of Dr Reddy's dropped 0.33 percent on BSE at 2.25 pm even as the benchmark Sensex was trading 0.09 percent to 30,112.54 points.

