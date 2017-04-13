Diabetes care chain Dr Mohan's raises Rs 66 cr from Lok Capital and Evolvence India

Moneycontrol News

Chennai-based diabetes care provider Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre on Thursday said that it has raised Rs 66 crore (USD 10.23 million) in a Series-A round of funding led by Lok Capital.

Evolvence India Fund also took part in the latest round of funding.

Venky Natarajan, Managing Partner, Lok Capital and Ajit Kumar, Managing Director, Evolvence India Fund will join the board of Dr. Mohan's.

Veda Corporate Advisors acted as financial advisor to Dr Mohan's for the transaction.

This is the first round of institutional funding for Dr Mohan's, since its inception in 1991.

Dr Mohan's will use the funds to scale rapidly; develop a pan-India presence and grow from a base of 25 clinics to 100 in the next 4 years.

Founded by renowned diabetologist, V Mohan and his late wife Rema Mohan, Dr Mohan's is one of the earliest organised players in the diabetes care market in India.

Dr Mohan's follows an asset-light business model and has 25 centres across seven states of India including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Orissa, Puducherry and Delhi.

The team of specialists at Dr Mohan's have treated over 400,000 patients thus far.

"Our aim is to bring the best of diabetes care to centres across India; particularly to states and districts where specialized diabetes services are not available currently," said Mohan.

"The Series A funding will help us accelerate expansion plans and triple our footprint in India in the next 4-5 years," he added.

"The diabetes care market is still largely addressed by single doctor set-ups. There is a huge whitespace for an organised care provider to build a pan-India chain offering holistic care for diabetes," said Venky Natarajan of Lok Capital.

"The team at Dr Mohan's has built a scalable and asset light model that can now be rapidly deployed across India," he added.

Single specialty has emerged as a dominant theme in the Indian healthcare landscape in recent years mainly in therapeutic areas such as eye care, dental, diabetes, pediatrics and maternity care, where services can be provided outside tertiary care hospitals.

In diabetes Apollo Hospitals runs a network of diabetes centres under brand name Apollo Sugar Clinics.

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that India will become the diabetes capital of the world; number of diabetes cases is expected to be over 100 million by 2030, from about 70 million today and the market for diabetes care is currently estimated at a whopping Rs. 12,000 crore.