Chemists body threatens indefinite strike if govt doesn't rollback e-platform proposal for drugs

Moneycontrol News

All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) on Tuesday said it will go on an indefinite strike if the government doesn’t roll back its proposed electronic portal plan. The pharmacy apex council also said it is also against government allowing internet-pharmacies.

Over 9 lakh pharmacy shops across the country pulled down their shutters on Tuesday to protest against government’s e-portal proposal. “This is just a token protest,” AIOCD president JS Shinde told Moneycontrol over the phone. “If the government doesn’t reconsider its decision on e-portal proposal, we may have to go for an indefinite strike,” Shinde added.

Shinde said that the proposed electronic platform restricts chemists to dispense drugs without prescription of a registered medical practitioner.

Around 40 percent of pharmacies in rural areas may have to shutdown, as three-fifths of healthcare is delivered by unregistered medical practitioners or quacks. "How can you deny medicines to poor people? It will lead to law and order problems," Shinde said.

Shinde said AIOCD members were also unhappy with government’s plan to make it mandatory for all retailers and chemists to register, and provide all details of the medicines received, sold and returned to the manufacturer.

Shinde says that the platform just duplicates GST.

“As per the GST we need provide all those details to the government to get input tax credit, so what’s the purpose of having another platform that duplicates the same function,” Shinde added.

Shinde said the decision to charge 1 percent of their sales to maintain the e-platform creates another burden at a time when the margins are thin due to government’s price controls on most drug formulations, Shinde contended.

The government had in March proposed an electronic platform to regulate drug supply chain, weed out substandard medicines, monitor adverse reactions, curb overuse of antibiotics, implement drug price controls and ensure licensed doctors prescribe medicines.

According to the government no retailer/chemist/e-pharmacist outlet shall be permitted to sell any medicine or drug unless such pharmacy is registered on the e-portal. The retailers will be required to enter all details of the medicines received, sold, returned to the manufacturer or disposed of in any other manner.

Medicines other than drugs included in Schedule H, H1 and X will be dispensed to any person only against prescription of a registered medical practitioner. However, in case of a few identified medicines, any other person specifically authorised (such as ASHA) to distribute a particular class of medicines may do so.

The regulator's notification said the electronic platform would be developed and maintained by an autonomous body under health ministry. The ministry will provide the initial grant and personnel while related expenses will be met by the Consolidated Fund of India for two years.

The e-platform will subsequently generate its own revenues through a small transaction fee, registration and renewal fee from pharmacies, e-pharmacies, wholesale, retail and manufacturing channels.