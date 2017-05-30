As Zika reaches India, a reminder about the virus that nearly derailed the Olympics

Last year, there were fears that the Rio Olympics would be called off after the World Health Organization declared an emergency following the spread of the Zika virus in Brazil. The widespread panic eventually abated and the Games went ahead.

Now, however, that fear has spread more than than halfway across the world to India.

Indian entry

Last week, WHO announced three Zika cases in Ahmedabad after a routine check was conducted. They found the sample at BJ Medical College. However, the Gujarat government claimed that no such threat exists as the cases were isolated incidents and not connected.

Zika can spread locally via mosquitoes or if the infected person comes back from a foreign country. The government claimed that the patients had not been abroad and that they are not aware of the cause.

Health officials further said that the first case was actually detected in November 2016 and not in January 2017. It involved a 34-year-old pregnant woman from Bapunagar area in Ahmedabad.

The second case also involved a pregnant woman from the same area. Mr. The government claimed that both women delivered healthy babies. The third patient is a 64-year old man from Gopalnagar area.

Gujarat Chief Secretary JN Singh claimed that the state was aware of the patients in March itself, but refused to address the issue.

Scroll reported that Bapunagar residents were not informed about the spread of the virus. The state did not disclose the news to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to avoid panic.

Another theory is that Zika was kept under the wraps because Ahmedabad was hosting the Vibrant Gujarat Summit from January 10-13, during which the state hosted 2,500 plus foreign delegates from more than 100 countries. Two of the cases were detected in the same month.

The government claims that no case has been reported since February.

The origins

According to a WHO report , Zika was first discovered in 1947 when it was detected in a rhesus monkey in Uganda, The first case in India was detected in Pune in the 1950s. Over the years, cases were reported in Asia, Africa and the South American regions. In 2015, it erupted in Brazil. Aedes mosquitoes carry the virus.

Dangers of Zika

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a public emergency in February 2016 after the rising number of microcephaly cases.

Microcephelay is a birth defect linked to the disease. It results in unusually small heads and brain damage.

If the mother is infected with Zika, the virus can be passed on to the fetus causing microcephaly.

The disease can also be sexually transmitted and/or by blood transfusion.

Symptoms and Outcome

Just like every other mosquito-borne disease, Zika too has the same symptoms. However, the outcomes are different.

The fatality rate is not high, but there is no cure for Zika yet.