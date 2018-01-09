App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Jan 09, 2018 10:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

10 people died of dengue in Delhi last year: Report

The report released yesterday also said that the vector- borne disease affected 9,271 people here in 2017.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

At least 10 people died in Delhi due to dengue last year, a municipal report has said, updating an earlier death toll of four.

The report released yesterday also said that the vector- borne disease affected 9,271 people here in 2017.

The report by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates the data for the entire city, said three fatalities were reported in areas falling under the SDMC, and two from areas under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Five of the victims were not Delhi residents, but died in the national capital.

related news

The official toll maintained by the Delhi municipal authorities till December 26 stood at four, even though some hospitals had reported a few more deaths due to dengue.

The mosquito-borne tropical disease had claimed its first victim in the city this year on August 1, when a 12-year-old boy died of dengue shock syndromes at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH).

Three more deaths were reported in October by the SDMC.

The total number of people affected by the disease in 2017 in the national capital till December 31 stands at 9,271. The total number of people affected by the disease in Delhi till December 23 was 9,232.

The numbers of malaria and chikungunya cases recorded this year in the same period stood at 1,142 and 940 respectively, the report said.

Of the 9,271 dengue cases this year, 4,726 patients were from Delhi, while 4,545 had come to the city from other states for treatment, the report said.

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #dengue #Health #India

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.