Google has finally fixed the burger emoji - and the reactions are hilarious 

Google has now sent its cheeseburger emoji back to the kitchen and looks it has got the order right this time.

The new emoji, which is slated to be a part of Android 8.1, will now have the cheese on top - as we all know it in the proper place and it was first spotted by Emojipedia.

The new version is basically replacing Google’s version of the original emoji, which had the cheese set underneath the patty - a major 'burger faux pas'.

The fix as done in Google Android Developer Preview places the cheese 'rightly' above the patty (Courtesy: Emojipedia)



Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag

— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

Fixing the burger emoji follows from Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s comment that he would drop everything and fix the burger emoji for now after a 'fouled up order' was pointed on Twitter.

Although each emoji is essentially approved by Unicode, the actual appearance depends on the seller. Its similar to the case with fonts.

The new version had first appeared on Monday following the developer preview of Android 8.1.

Other food fixes that are set to come include a new beer-mug emoji, which previously showed a frothy head at top of a half-empty glass and the cheese wedge emoji, which showed an edge line running through holes in cheese, as per a post in Emojipedia.

The revised beer mug and cheese emojis by Google (Courtesy: Emojipedia)

Apart from the Google CEO, the debate also led to a lot of Google employees pitching in to prove that the Android burger deserves a place.



Lunch at Google today: an "Android Burger" pic.twitter.com/I4dwOUPASg — Brad Fitzpatrick (@bradfitz) November 3, 2017



Moreover, the way people have reacted is just hilarious.



@Emojipedia It looks like Google fixed the beer and burger emojis in the latest 8.1 developer preview. The nightmare is over. pic.twitter.com/4tiRHLpJOm — Bryce Anderson (@fluffh3ad) November 28, 2017





Next phone is a Pixel https://t.co/F7A6BtthJG

— Stefan (@eindbaas) November 28, 2017

True burger fans may still need to hold their breath a little bit longer, as the Android 8.1 is still in the developer preview stage and a full release is expected when the final version of Android 8.1 is ready to roll out.

But Google’s burger emoji isn’t the only one that has been attacked. Microsoft had revised its burger emoji in Windows 8.1, Windows 10 Anniversary update and again in Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, with the most recent update about the burger lacking vegetables.

Windows transformation of the burger emoji (Courtesy: Emojipedia)

Twitter, too, has transformed its burger from the one that only featured meat and cheese to a revised one with lettuce and tomato in its 2017 burger revision.

Facebook’s burger emoji has faced the wrath of the “perfect burger” attack too when a user complained about why Facebook chose to place cheese over tomato, which was later revised.

Facebook revised burger emoji this year places the cheese below the lettuce and tomato (Courtesy: Emojipedia)

In the end, all we can say is: Lettuce put it to rest now.