From fixing toilets to boiling eggs: Here are the top 'how to' Google searches in the world

Google has turned 19 today and perhaps all through its infancy and teenage (that ends this year) we have been dependent on it, and more so now, for most of our life's questions.

However, there are a few things we know, and then there are some we pretend to.

This is one of the reasons why "how-to-do" things are consistently among the most searched items on Google. Now, a recent project by Google News Lab validates that all the more.

Ranging from the simplest How to fix a bulb, to fixes for which a professional is required (a washing machine?), a lot of people across the world have too much of ego to not try.

Titled “How-to-fix-a-toilet”, the study by interactive visual data journalist Xaquin G.V shows global search data by users on “How To” things, which represents a massive chunk of activity on Google’s search trends.

The study also offers a list of the top global DIY (Do-It-Yourself) searches for fixing things, among a host of other stuff.

Google has shown the relative popularity of searches for things-t0-fix around the house people search for by using larger or smaller graphics in a household scene.

The map shows searches for repairing fridges dominating in India (Courtesy: Google News Lab)

As per the global map, India tops in searches for how to repairing fridges which is also the case with a lot of other South and Southeast Asian countries among those being Singapore, Thailand and Bangladesh.

The world’s searches were topped by how-to-fix walls followed by doors and then windows.

A diagram of some of the most basic things that require fixes have also been presented with the size of each object representing the search index in the country (Courtesy: Google News Lab)

Basically, if fridge searches dominate India the fridge becomes the biggest object in the drawing to give you a visual idea.

Region wise trends show that North and East Asians need help on repairing their toilets, whereas people in former Soviet countries often take to mammoth tasks like fixing their own washing machines and warmer countries are more worried about fridge repairs.

Eating spaghetti and fixing toilets?

Google also added some fun by using the weird correlations between unrelated searches. While rummaging over the data, completely unrelated searches like ‘How to Fix a toilet’ and ‘how to use chopsticks’ had an uncanny similarity in regional search patterns.

A graph showing the correlation between searches for fixing toilets and using chopsticks (Courtesy: Google News Lab)

Other top searches: How to Kiss, tie a bowtie, lose weight and boil eggs

Repairing household objects remains the "tip of the iceberg” as pointed out by Google, and the things dominating searches include some fairly basic everyday tasks like boiling an egg.

Other searches that dominating the data of “How-to” list included “How to kiss”, “How to get pregnant”, “How to tell if a guy likes you” and “How to impress a girl”.

And other important questions including “How to write a check” and “How to get a passport.”

The ubiquitous questions of “How to lose weight”, “gain weight”, “lose belly at”, “get rid of pimples’ and “get a six-pack” were also among the top searches worldwide.