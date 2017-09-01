App
Sep 01, 2017
Sep 01, 2017 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai pandal makes Ganpati idol using zero-GST items

The Srinivas Ganesh Utsav Mandal in Mulund, Mumbai has had a history of celebrating the eco friendly Ganesha festival and this year has taken up GST as its theme

Moneycontrol News 

In a bid to highlight the positives of the recent Goods and Services Tax introduced by the Modi government, a Ganapati pandal in Mumbai decided to do things with a GST twist: Make Ganesh idol only by using GST-free items, as per a report from Hindustan Times.

The Srinivas Ganesh Utsav Mandal in Mulund has had a history of celebrating the Ganesha festival in an eco-friendly manner. This year, the mandal has taken up GST as its theme.

The mandal comprising of 50-odd members decided to have a Ganesha idol made of all the things that are exempt under the GST.

twitter zero gst ganesha

The mandal was made using salt packets, pots, cotton, diyas, betel nut, coffee beans, Indian flag, slate and khadi yarn among other things and had a Gandhi topi on its head (Pic Courtesy:  @kapes1111 on Twitter) 

The theme of the Ganesh mandal this time was fixed a month ahead, as per a team of five headed by Dipesh Yadav, who is also one of the main artists behind the idol.

Also Read: Full list of GST rates for 98 categories of goods

The mandal committee was earlier in two minds whether to go for a Swacchh Bharat or a GST theme but it chose the latter as it was being more talked about.

Watch | Decoding: What does GST mean for you? 

Every year, the mandal wants to spread awareness about one particular issue for which it makes idols based on the similar theme.

The mandal also ensured that the materials for making the idol were eco-friendly or can be either recycled or distributed.

Few of the items being used to make the idol will be distributed this year as Prasad this time.

“What is the point of immersing Bappa made out of shudh clay in the lake? It will eventually cause pollution. It is better to dismantle the idol and re-use the products. A few years ago, we made Ganpati from stationery products which were later donated to a school,” said Kalpesh Lodaya.

Also Read: No GST on free food supplied by religious institutions

As per a statement from a housing society member, such initiatives not only help cut costs but also help in bringing people together for a common cause.

The mandal has made similar idols in the past to promote social issues such as the importance of girl child, ill effects of plastic and importance of following your own passion.

The society has utilised 10 of the 81 GST-free items in making the idol.

tags #GST #India #trends

