Aug 28, 2017 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Futile feuds: Modi asks people to stop bargaining over petty amounts with shopkeepers

PM Modi said that bargaining for petty amounts with auto rickshaw drivers, vegetable sellers and small shopkeepers was injustice to the poor

Futile feuds: Modi asks people to stop bargaining over petty amounts with shopkeepers

Moneycontrol News

PM Narendra Modi in his 'Mann ki Baat' program on Sunday asked people not to bargain over petty amounts with small shopkeepers, vegetable vendors and auto rickshaw drivers.

Modi, in the same speech, pointed out that people who do this haggling don’t question the bills presented to them while dining out at fancy restaurants.

Also Read: India at 70: PM calls for a new India by 2022

"Not just this. When we go to a showroom to buy a saree, we don't bargain. But when it comes to a poor, we just cannot resist bargaining," PM Modi said in his radio programme.

Modi said people have a habit of bargaining for small amounts with vegetable sellers, small shopkeepers and auto rickshaw drivers and in fact anyone who earns through “sheer hard work”.

"Have you ever wondered what a poor man goes through," Modi asked, adding that the poor were hurt when they feel their honesty was being questioned.

Also Read: After PM Modi, Niti Aayog pitches for simultaneous Lok Sabha, Assembly polls

PM Modi while doling out the advice also said that while a two or five rupees do not make a big difference for us, such petty habits hurt the sentiments of the poor.

Here's the full episode from PM Modi's Youtube channel:

PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat, 27 August 2017

tags #India #Narendra Modi

Related news

