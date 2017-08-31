Frankfurt to evacuate 70,000 people after World War II era bomb found

Moneycontrol News

The discovery of a World War II era bomb has forced the city authorities in Frankfurt to prepare for an evacuation. As many as 70,000 people in the German city will be evacuated prior to bomb diffusion on Sunday. The evacuation will be the largest of its kind in the history of post war Germany.

The British made bomb was discovered in a construction site in Wismarer Strasse, a report in Deutsche Welle said. It is assumed that the two-ton bomb fell on the city during one of the air raids carried out by the allies during the World War II.

The city authorities will have to evacuate 1.5 km area before diffusing the explosive device made especially to damage buildings. It is not yet clear whether the day-to-day functions of the city, including air traffic, will be affected or not.

Even seven decades after the world war unexploded bombs are being discovered from various parts of the country. Last year, the discovery of another two- ton British bomb had led to the evacuation of 54,000 residents in the city of Augsburg on Christmas.

It is estimated by researchers that the US and Britain had air dropped 10,000 bombs in Europe between 1940 and 1945. At least a tenth of these bombs failed to explode and Germany took the brunt of the attacks.