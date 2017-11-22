Flat-Earth believer to launch self into sky to gather evidence that earth is actually flat

At one end of the sphere (or, is it a disc?) rapper B.o.B. is crowd-funding a project to find out if the earth is actually spherical, on the other end, another flat-earth believer ‘Mad’ Mike Hughes is going to launch a rocket to debunk one of the world's most fundamental facts.

Hughes is going to launch a homemade rocket from Amboy Ghost Town in California on November 25. He has built the vessel using scrap metal at an estimated cost of USD 20,000 (Rs 13 lakh).

Hughes who describes himself as the ‘world’s most famous limousine driver’, expects to cruise ride on the rocket for about a mile achieving a speed of 500 miles per hour (800 kmph) in the sky above Mojave desert.

Interestingly, the ‘most innovative man in NASCAR history’ does not know anything about science, but crafting and flying a rocket is no rocket science for him. "I don’t believe in science, I know about aerodynamics and fluid dynamics and how things move through the air, about the certain size of rocket nozzles, and thrust. But that’s not science, that’s just a formula. There’s no difference between science and science fiction," The Independent quoted Hughes via Associated Press.

Also Read: Flat Earth Conference: People paid as much as Rs 16,000 for a seat to attend first such event

Hughes rejects the idea of earth being spherical. His flight is partly sponsored by a like-minded group called Research Flat Earth. He expects to gain enough height on the rocket so that he can gather the evidence that earth is indeed flat.

However, this is not his first aerial journey. Reportedly, he debuted with a voyage in 2014 which, according to Hughes, incapacitated him as he had sustained injuries. But nothing is going to come between his dream and him on Saturday, not even half a millennium of science.