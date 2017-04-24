Apr 24, 2017 04:47 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Watch: Winners of India Risk Management Awards 2017
ICICI Lombard and CNBC-TV18’s India Risk Management Awards 2017 is a unique platform that honours organisations that have developed the best risk management practices and capabilities across business categories. Watch the winners for IRMA 2017.
ICICI Lombard and CNBC-TV18’s India Risk Management Awards 2017 is a unique platform that honours organisations that have developed the best risk management practices and capabilities across business categories. Watch the winners for IRMA 2017.