Watch: Healers of India Awards

A report says that 66 percent of rural Indians do not have access to critical medicines and about 31 percent of the population has to travel for more than 30 km to seek healthcare in some rural areas. Given these realities universal health coverage is still a dream but at the same time many driven and passionate individuals as well as organisations are prescribing happiness to rural Indians.

These unsung heroes are holding up the beacon of hope for those who needed the most with their selfless service.