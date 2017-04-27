Transforming Indian Cities: Sustainable sanitation and affordable housing

As India becomes one of the fastest growing economies in the world, its urbanization has picked up rapid pace. By 2030 an additional 600 million people are expected to move to Indian cities. How can we assure housing for all, what will it take to adopt sustainable sanitation and waste water management techniques, how can the government and private sector collaborate to offer solutions and can we as a nation balance our development agenda with our sustainability goals?

Watch eminent panellists discuss all these issues.