Top 5 Star Wars games for OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition

It is time to give other games a break and engage with your favourite Star Wars games. In its bid to offer you the best experience, OnePlus is will launch its much-anticipated OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition model beginning December 14 midnight.

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition is the latest iteration of OnePlus’ premium flagship — OnePlus 5T and has been designed exclusively for the OnePlus community & Star Wars fans in India.

Its Dash charging feature which gives a full battery charge in just 30 minutes and the DND mode can keep the worries about power and interruptions during the gameplay at bay. The powerhorse can play graphic-intensive games for with ease given the 2.45 GHz processor and 8GB of RAM under the hood.

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition is a limited edition phone that will be sold exclusively on Amazon on December 14. Mind you, this is not just a phone but a souvenir Star Wars fans.

Moving on, here are top 5 Star Wars games that can thrill you on OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition.

Star Wars Battlefront Companion

Whether you’re in a faraway galaxy or closer to home, get ready for battle with the official Star Wars Battlefront Companion app. Featuring the strategic card-game Base Command, the app lets you earn in-game credits that unlock Star Cards, blasters, and more in Star Wars Battlefront. In addition to Base Command, the Star Wars Battlefront Companion also lets players check game stats and progression, customize hands and appearance, connect with friends. Players can also compare their stats and progress for a competitive gaming experience.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ea.gp.starwarsbfcompanion&hl=en

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II is a role-playing game. It is the sequel to BioWare's Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. In Knights of the Old Republic II, the Sith are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic. As a lone Jedi, will you follow the light side or succumb to the dark? Play to find out.

http://store.steampowered.com/app/208580/STAR_WARS_Knights_of_the_Old_Republic_II__The_Sith_Lords

Star Wars: Card Trader

From the rise of the Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Vader and the adventures of Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker, all the way to the epic battle between Rey, Finn, BB-8 and Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, this is your ultimate Star Wars game. Collect and trade over 1,000 officially-licenced Star Wars digital cards. All of your favourite characters, vehicles, and locations from the Star Wars universe are here. .

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.topps.force&hl=en

Star War: Galaxy of Heroes

Live your Star Wars dreams as you fight with your favourite characters at iconic locations to become master of the galaxy. Create and customize your dream squad using characters from every era, including new characters from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Engage in epic turn-based war, confront giant bosses, progress your characters, and take your game to the next level.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ea.game.starwarscapital_row&hl=en

Star Wars: Force Arena

In Star Wars: Force Arena, players will fight in some of the most intense real-time multiplayer battles in the galaxy. Lead your own customized squad of Star Wars units into action-packed skirmishes, requiring both elevated strategy and direct control, to reach your ultimate goal — the destruction of your opponent’s shield generator.

