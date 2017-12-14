Top 5 Star Wars collectibles for Star Wars fans

It’s just a couple of days before you The Last Jedi hits the screens.

As the movie releases, OnePlus is will launch a limited-edition variant of its hugely popular OnePlus 5T exclusively for the die-hard OnePlus and Star Wars fans in India. The OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition smartphone will be unveiled at an event at IMAX Wadala, Mumbai, on December 14 at 7 PM.

With Star Wars fever rising, One Plus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition can make it to the top of your wishlist. Here are some collectibles that you could buy to satiate the Star Wars fan inside you.

One Plus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition

If you want a collectible that stays with you forever, the OnePlus 5t Star Wars Limited Edition smartphone is a good choice. The phone that goes up on sale this Friday is one of its kind. OnePlus has been giving steady competition to smartphone majors in the country. This Star Wars themed smartphone comes with 6-inch optic AMOLED display, powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 chipset clocked at 2.45GHz and 128GB variant gets 8GB of RAM. The phone is white in colour with a dash of red giving you the true Jedi feel. Besides, the Star Wars logo at the back of the phone makes it a head-turner. But remember, like all good things in the planet, One Plus 5T Star Wars edition will be available limited. So grab yours on the midnight of 15th December on www.amazon.in.

Darth Vader USB flash drive

A Darth Vader USB flash drive can be trusted to always keep your files and data stored for safe keeping. Merchandise is available online from players such as Mimobot. Simply remove Vader's helmet to reveal the true face of the infamous dark lord of the Sith - and the USB port. Take full advantage of the exclusive Mimory digital content that comes with Star Wars USB flash drives and customize your desktop to show off the true power of the dark side with sound bites, icons, wallpapers, and more.

Star Wars Masks

The force will be with you if you dig your head into this cool Star Wars mask. Wear it your office on a casual Friday and get ready to turn a few heads.

Star Wars Action Figurines

Be it Captain Phasma, Darth Vader, Kylo Ren or Stormtrooper, such figurines can spice up the shelf at home or your desk at office. When the chips are down, turn to your Star Wars collection for inspiration.

Star Wars Glow-in-the Dark T-shirts

So what’s your attire for the party this weekend? With Star Wars fever on, why don’t you put on a glow-in-dark t-shirt.