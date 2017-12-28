This is how Adar Poonawalla plans to make Pune and other metro cities in India cleaner

In a country where 78% sewage are dumped in rivers and 6000 tonnes of plastic waste littered daily, cities of Pune, Mumbai, Goa and Bengaluru are no different.

It was in 2014, when Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India found garbage being dumped across the city and piling up. He realized that if India’s image had to be improved a drastic change would be required with good management, local government support and substantial funding. He has pledged to fund in his capacity Rs. 100 Crore for this initiative. Thus began Adar Poonawalla Clean City Initiative (APCCI), an environmentally sustainable initiative, undertaken by Serum Institute of India and Mr. Adar Poonawalla as a contribution towards social responsibility.

Pune is the first city to adopt this Initiative since 2015. Today they have 170 trucks and machines along with 300 employees for managing this activity covering more than 400 kms of roads in Pune.

Pune is the first city to adopt APCCI. While this is a first step towards achieving the vision of making cities liveable, the initiative’s long term goal is to ensure that more and more cities adopt it to make Urban India becomes cleaner, greener and healthier. Adar Poonawalla aims to expand the drive in Mumbai, Goa and Bengaluru as well.

The APCCI is deploying state of the art equipments to drive this initiative. These machines are not the conventional one’s used in India to address waste issue. These are state of the art machines specifically designed to do the job effortlessly and within a short span of time.

The initiative is quite digitally relevant. It is mapped with the help of an app (myapcc), specifically designed to report a garbage issue. APCCI ensures to resolve it. The app is available on Google Play Store and Apple Play Store, so that local residents can download it and participate in the initiative.