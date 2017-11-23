The Venture - Hunt for ground-breaking idea

The Venture is once in a lifetime opportunity where ideas are assessed, empowered and are enabled to take-off. Our three iconic jury is on the hunt for that one ground breaking idea that will shake up the entrepreneurial landscape with up to Rs 1 crore as seed funding.
The Venture is once in a lifetime opportunity where ideas are assessed, empowered and are enabled to take-off. Our three iconic jury is on the hunt for that one ground-breaking idea that will shake up the entrepreneurial landscape with up to Rs 1 crore as seed funding.Watch accompanying videos for more.