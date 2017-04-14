App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures 2
Apr 14, 2017 04:40 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Storyboard: Take a look at Coca Cola‘s latest campaign

Take a look at Coca Cola‘s new campaign featuring Deepika Padukone. Shibani Gharat spoke to Ajay Bathija, Director- Colas, Coca-Cola India about this campaign.

This week on Storyboard, Anant Rangaswami speaks to Gonzalo Fuentes, Global CEO Media & Digital Practice at Kantar Insights & Ashish Karnad, Executive Vice President, Media and Digital Solutions, South Asia at Kantar Millward Brown about their new study which divides 15 to 45 year olds in 3 groups -- Gen X, Gen Y and Gen Z. They also speak about targeting the right consumer group and engaging consumers online.

Also take a look at Coca Cola‘s new campaign featuring Deepika Padukone. Shibani Gharat spoke to Ajay Bathija, Director- Colas, Coca-Cola India about this campaign.

Take a look a glimpse of what transpired in the Goafest that concluded last weekend.

Watch videos for more...

