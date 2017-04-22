App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures 2
Apr 22, 2017 04:33 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Storyboard: The Isobar story

Storyboard spoke to Jane Lin-Baden, CEO of Isobar APAC, about the changes that she saw in the way in which a digital agency is perceived today.

Ford has launched a new campaign focusing safety of all passengers whether in front of the car or the rear. Storyboard spoke to Rahul Gautam, Vice President – Marketing, Ford India. IPL season is on.

Intex Technologies, the owners of Gujarat Lions have launched a new campaign for their product, Intex Aqua Lions 4G. What is this campaign all about?  Storyboard found out about this and also spoke to Keshav Bansal, Director, Intex Technologies and owner of Gujarat Lions and Hemant Mishra, CEO, Pubilcis Capital.

Watch accompanying videos for more…

tags #Features #Ford #Gujarat Lions #Intex Aqua Lions 4G #Intex Technologies #Isobar APAC #Publicis Capital

