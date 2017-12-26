Network18 & Honeywell Smart Building Awards: Buildings that are greener, safer, and productive

Gone are the days when a building was looked at just a heap of concrete and metal put together to make a comfortable shelter. Welcome to new India where smart buildings are becoming an integral part of smart cities, which are tech-enabled, perform many virtual actions remotely, and are efficient in more ways than one.

Yes, automation has entered our residential spaces and offices – smart buildings are not only efficient, but are safer, and promote the idea of ‘go green’ as well.

Realizing Honeywell set the gold standard in integrated building management solutions with automation technologies that go inside residential, commercial, and industrial buildings across the world, the company, In 2015, Honeywell launched the Honeywell Smart Building Score in India. This self-assessment tool evaluates 15 technology asset groups in a building that make it green, safe, and productive based on the building assets’ overall capability, coverage of the facility, and uptime. Honeywell commissioned a survey on 2,000 building survey across eight Indian cities to measure green, safe, productive outcomes across 10 building categories. The results identified gaps which building managers or facility owners can address on priority to drive maximum return on investment ( RoI) for their buildings.

The same year, Honeywell launched Honeywell Smart Building Awards (HSBA) to encourage building owners and facility managers of some of India’s smartest buildings to come forward and compete. Implemented in partnership with the Network 18 group, and KPMG as process validator and evaluator, to recognize buildings that excel in three key smart building outcomes: green, safe, and productive.

The third edition of the Network18- Honeywell Smart Building Award was held on December 6, 2017 in New Delhi. The ceremony was a grand success with more than 400 prominent real-estate leaders, including building owners and facility managers, and architects, policy and decision makers attending the event.

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS (Independent Charge), Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs was the chief guest. Manisha Natarajan, Group Editor, Real Estate & Urban Development, Network18, and Karl Mahoney, VP & GM – APAC, Honeywell Building Solutions were also present at the event.

This year at the Network18- Honeywell Smart Buildings Awards the following buildings stood competitive amidst strong competition:

Emphasized on technology, which enhances citizens’ participation and improves basic infrastructure, reduces traffic congestion, and enables people to breathe clean air, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, said, “

Smart solutions for cities, such as surveillance systems lead to greatly reduced crime and improved safety of residents particularly women. City-wide Wi-Fi networks improve communication among citizens as well that with various service providers. E-governance and citizen feedback management lead to improved social cohesion by increase in opportunities for citizen engagement, reduction in social inequities, and reduction in response time for services for business. Integrated traffic management will increase the traffic speeds and reduce traffic congestions and hence cleaner air for people to breathe,” Puri said.

Smart buildings use the latest technology to make them green and sustainable. They are a "response to our concerns and the many questions that loom large before us," Puri said, adding "the norm should be smart buildings, not exceptions."

Started in 2015, The Honeywell Smart Building Awards is a national competition to recognize the smartest buildings across the nation and to encourage participation of more building owners.

