NECC talks on GST as a game changer for logistics sector

With an aim to reach 500 locations across India in the next three to four years, North Eastern Carrying Corporation (NECC) is on an expansion drive. The logistic firm with a strong base in the east and North East part of the country is now planning to spread its roots wider across the region. With 150 vehicles already in its fleet, NECC will be adding more trucks in the next two years.

Having re-organized their operational structure this year, NECC is now developing profitable routes and reworking the existing, less profitable routes by deploying their own vehicles and increasing wallet share of the profitable accounts.

NECC has also made a name for itself when it comes to on-time door-to-door deliveries. Besides, a robust network, through a mix of rail and road transportation, adds further to its prowess, which helps in decreasing operational costs and optimizing service levels.

A strong strategic partnership with vendors and associates over the years has also helped NECC to seamlessly move millions of tons of cargo to a number of locations without any errors.

GST too can be credited for having been a game changer for the logistics industry. “We believe this is an extremely positive step for the economy. From a logistics point of view it will result in significant time and cost savings in the actual movement of vehicle which will translate into saving of fuel consumption and better turnaround time which would indirectly impact the overall cost,” said NECC Director, Utkarsh Jain.



The company is also looking to leverage its proven capabilities in critical sectors like mining, FMCG, textile, automobiles and pharmaceuticals. To tap better opportunities, he said the company is gearing-up to expand its reach to “500 locations across India in the next two-three years from the current 250”.

Having an established operational set up across the country, NECC has even expanded beyond the borders to Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan, as an integrated logistics solutions firm.

NECC currently has 250 offices across India, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. Its Current warehousing space of 1.5 million sq. feet includes owned and leased under management facilities.

From a digital infrastructure perspective too, NECC is well equipped. The operations are all IT enabled, while all the owned and attached fleet are GPS enabled, to enable tracking at any given point.

On widening of NECC’s services, Jain said the company is considering entry into the air logistics segment. “It may happen by end of 2018 or early 2019. This is a segment which is currently under-served. There will not be any requirement for major investments and can be successfully implemented with the existing infrastructure, as we already have presence in all major cities,” Jain said.

In 2016-17, the company had posted revenues of Rs 548.69 crore as compared to Rs 539.75 crore in 2015-16, up 1.66 per cent.