Dec 23, 2017 08:03 PM IST

LIME Season 9: Case study of Ford

Lessons in Marketing Excellence (LIME) - India's top marketing challenge for B-School has traversed the length and breadth of the country to shortlist 20 teams who will now compete in the national level semi-finals.

Its crunch time and all teams have to perform a notch higher than the previous round.

With a changed format and new approach this year, LIME visited 18 B-Schools across India. Two teams will join from wildcard round.

Watch accompanying videos to know how these teams battle it out to make it to the national level semi-finals.

