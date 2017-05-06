May 06, 2017 07:23 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Inspirational Brands: Decoding Franke Faber's success story
Franke Faber India Private Limited offers complete kitchen solutions to Indian households through a wide network of 2,000 retailers and 110 strong service centres across the country.
Franke Faber India Private Limited offers complete kitchen solutions to Indian households through a wide network of 2,000 retailers and 110 strong service centres across the country.
Watch accompanying videos of Puneet Gupta, MD of Franke Faber decoding the Franke Faber's success story.