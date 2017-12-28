How to Manage your Debts Better

The thought of living a loan-free retirement life may sound unachievable to many, considering the pattern in which certain purchases are structured in the society today. It is understood that high-value purchases like a house or a car should be financed through a loan. So prospective car and home owners are seen queueing up in front of banks that offer the best interest rates.

The concept of financial slavery

Youngsters today are bound to have several small debts on their credit cards or loans taken for personal purposes. The increase in disposable income has ushered in a host of previously unknown antics such as spending beyond your means. These type of lifestyle changes can be attributed to the inherent desire in humans to display their success in front of peers.

As an individual progresses in his/her career, the general trend is to “settle down” and buy a house. These progressions are engraved in the mind of the common Indian man through societal norms. Considering the property prices across the country, a home purchase with one’s own savings is not a possibility. So, the buyer has no other option than to approach a lender to finance the house.

All in all, there is no end to a person’s needs today. This is one of the main reasons for the confinement of an individual in the chains of “financial slavery”. But did you know that with a little bit of planning and a judicious choice of financing options, you can actually lead a loan-free retirement life? Let us take a look at this in detail.

Understanding debts

Bad loans - If you purchase a depreciating asset through a loan, then that debt is referred to as a bad loan. This is because you can never really recover the amount you paid for that purchase. You also pay an interest on the debt, and this amplifies the loss. Examples of bad loans are credit card debts, consumer durable loan, etc. A bad loan only gives you a feeling of living a rich life, but in reality, you do not benefit all that much from the debt.

Good loans - If you finance the purchase of a product that enhances in value over time and provides you a good return (over and above the interest paid), then you are in possession of a good loan. Examples of good debts are personal loans for education and home loans.

A house always appreciates in value; so if you buy one with proper research and assessment, you can easily recover the cost price and the interest paid on the home loan. You should also remember that not many people incur true losses while selling their property.

Similarly, an education loan enriches your knowledge and helps you land a well-paying job. This is, hence, an investment that provides lifelong returns.

So ideally, you should stay away from taking bad loans that can eat into your net income each month. Good loans are not as damaging as bad debts, and these can also improve your credit score.

Change your spending habits

One of the most optimum ways in which you can bring down your debts is by spending wisely. Here is a checklist that helps you reduce your monthly expenses:

Stop the use of credit cards - You should learn to refrain from swiping your credit card at every possible opportunity, owing to the high rates of interest that accompany a credit card debt. Also, if you max out your credit card often, you should seriously consider closing out the card.

Start using a debit card - Paying through a debit card is as easy as using a credit card; however, you will be more cautious as you cannot really spend beyond the available balance in your account. So, this is a great way to reduce your unnecessary expenses. In line with this, you can also pay by cash more often to keep a check on your spending habits.

Wait before buying - If there is a particularly desirable item that you are planning to purchase in the near future, it is advisable to hold back for a week or two before actually buying it. If you are unable to change your mind even after that time, then that item would be a real necessity. So, you can go ahead and buy it. In a nutshell, practising restraint on spending habits helps in controlling impulsive purchases.

Rent your living quarters - If you are at a point in your career where you have not accumulated considerable savings, it is best to stay away from property purchase. You can always rent a cosy apartment that serves the basic purpose of accommodation. Remember, you do not have to pay a large amount each month for renting a plush apartment just because you might throw a party someday.

Consider other modes of transportation - You do not have to buy a car to commute to work everyday. Consider renting a place close to your office to cut down on transportation costs. You can also opt for public transportation or even explore the health benefits of travelling to work on a bicycle. Cars can bring in a lot of added expenses apart from loans. This includes maintenance charges, cost of fuel, etc. These expenses may initially appear small, but they actually add up over a period of time. You can also consider buying used cars that are available in plenty in the market. Banks offer loans at affordable interest rates for used cars; so it helps in reducing your monthly expenses. Also, there are several insurance companies that offer motor insurance schemes for used vehicles at affordable premiums.

Reducing your monthly expenses also means that you can channelise the funds that you save towards your existing personal loan EMI.

Consolidate your loans

A balance transfer implies that you will be consolidating your credit card dues and paying it off with a personal loan at a lower interest rate. Although this does not make you completely debt-free, you will save a substantial amount on interest. One of the key benefits of using this facility is that such a transfer of credit reflects positively on your credit report. Transferring your debts to a low interest personal loan indicates that you are capable of handling credit efficiently. But you should get a clear idea of the terms and conditions involved in the balance transfer process and plan accordingly.

Save for fulfilling goals

Once you have control over the debt monster, you should start saving for your future goals. This can be in the form of investments that grow your money through the power of compounding. It is also wise to get a mediclaim policy that offers you financial assistance in the unprecedented event of a hospitalisation. You should note that getting health insurance is a great way to save on tax as well.

Apart from the tips mentioned above, you should always set aside an emergency fund that can sustain your family for a year in a dire situation. Without doubt, managing loans involves a fair amount of sacrifice and the willingness to stay focussed on saving for a long duration. But rest assured that going off the beaten path can provide you a loan-free retirement life with complete peace of mind.