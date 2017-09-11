Sep 11, 2017 01:45 PM IST |
Honeywell Smart Buildings Awards are back! Nominate your building now and see how you score
The following article is an initiative of Honeywell India and is intended to create awareness among the readers.
Traditionally, constructing buildings was all about design and architecture. It was more about concrete, steel, physical form, and conceptual designs.
Cut to 2017, buildings, too, have become smarter. Besides constructing marvelous architectural designs, companies are now erecting smart buildings, which are tech-enabled, perform many virtual actions remotely, and are efficient in more ways than one.
Yes, automation has entered our residential spaces and offices – smart buildings are not only efficient, but are safer, and promote the idea of ‘go green’ as well.
This progression towards smart buildings makes perfect sense in the current times, given people end up spending 80-90% of their time every day, inside buildings. Today, when urbanization transforms neighborhoods in the blink of an eye, it becomes even more important to develop more of these smart buildings that keep pace with the changing demands of modern urban lives.
Of late, many offices, residential spaces, hospitals, etc., have accepted the idea of technology-enablement, and have constructed smart buildings that use connectivity and data analytics to automatically take actions and solve problems. From controlling the lighting system to temperature, smart buildings have been developed with a brain that has predictive capabilities.
And to honour these technology-forward buildings, the Honeywell Smart Buildings Awards are back. After the roaring success of the prestigious awards in 2015 and 2016, the Honeywell Smart Buildings Awards 2017 with Network18, will honour those who recognize the need for smart buildings, are creating new benchmarks in operational and design excellence, while also taking care of the environment, safety, and productivity.
Last year, the Honeywell Smart Buildings Awards saw participation from various quarters and the buildings were judged based on technology, environmental sustainability, safety, and enhancing the comfort of users and owners.
In 2016, more than 450 nominations poured in and were judged by Gigo Joseph, Former CEO, Smart City, Kochi; Dr Kamlesh Bajaj, Founder and CEO, DSCI and Previous Founder and Director Cert-In; Sudhir Krishna, Former Secretary, Ministry of Urban Development; Sangeeta Gupta, Director, IT & Smart Initiatives,
TERI University; Sanjiv Mital, CEO, National Institute for Smart Government (NASSCOM affiliated); and Pankaj Dharkar, President, Fire and Security Association of India.
The jury named 14 winners across 13 building categories:
This year too, Honeywell is celebrating the architects of a smarter India. Honeywell and Network18 are giving awards to recognize India’s most intelligent commercial and residential buildings which are creating new benchmarks in operational and design excellence. To nominate your building, log on to http://smartbuildings.honeywell.com/hsbs_survey.
After filling in the details, you will get a Honeywell Smart Building Score™ (HSBS) questionnaire, which will take about 20 minutes. For more details, click on https://smartbuildings.honeywell.com/hsbs_concept.
The Score will ask you questions based on the active components of a building, namely the technologies that remain active throughout the lifetime of a building – and not passive components like building material, architecture etc. that cannot be altered. These active technology components are divided up as 15 technology asset groups that enable Green, Safe, or Productive building outcomes.
This is how smart buildings pave the way for smart cities.