Highlights of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan after 3 years

“Brother and Sisters, we are living in 21st century. Has it ever pained us that our mothers and sisters have to defecate in open? Whether dignity of women is not our collective responsibility? Can’t we just make arrangements for toilets for the dignity of our mothers and sisters?” these were the exact words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first Independence Day speech in 2014.

To accelerate the efforts to achieve universal sanitation coverage and to put focus on sanitation, the Prime Minister of India launched the Swachh Bharat Mission on 2nd October, 2014. The aim is to achieve Swachh Bharat by 2019, as a fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th Birth Anniversary.

In Rural India, this would mean improving the levels of cleanliness through Solid and Liquid Waste Management activities and making villages Open Defecation Free (ODF), clean and sanitised.

Three years down the line, Modi’s dream project of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is a mixed bag of success. As per official records, 49.62 million more households in India have toilets–rising from 38.7% in 2014 to 69.04% in 2017–and 250,000 of India’s 649,481 villages have been declared free of open defecation, as per a Hindustan Times news report.

Swachh Bharat Mission Urban (SBM-U) has helped in building of 3,074,229 individual toilets and 226,274 public and community toilets. 150 cities have been declared open defecation free. 44,650 wards in the country has been covered under door-to-door waste collection scheme.

The aim is to construct 95 lakh individual toilets with an overall program target of 1.04 crore units by the end of 2017-18. . For public and community toilets, the cumulative figure is for 5.08 lakh units which is also the overall target. Also, scientific solid waste management set up has to reach 4,000 villages by end of this year.

Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin (SBM-G) is meant to sanitize rural India. Till date, 49,906,655 toilets have been constructed. Since 2014, there has been a steady increase of building of toilets in rural India.

Six Indian states have been declared Open Defecation Free, which include Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Kerala. A survey done by National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) points out the cleanest states and the dirtiest ones in India. The cleanest states in India are Sikkim, Kerala, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Haryana, whereas Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are the dirtiest states.

According to reports, Rs 2,850 crore has been released in 2014-15 and Rs 10,000 crore in 2016-17. However the allocation in 2017-18 jumped 33% to Rs 13,948.