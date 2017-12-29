Heroes who kept Swachh Bharat spirit alive along with Narendra Modi

To accelerate the efforts to achieve universal sanitation coverage and to put focus on sanitation, the Prime Minister of India launched the Swachh Bharat Mission on 2nd October, 2014. The aim is to achieve Swachh Bharat by 2019, as a fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th Birth Anniversary.As per official records, 49.62 million more households in India have toilets–rising from 38.7% in 2014 to 69.04% in 2017–and 250,000 of India’s 649,481 villages have been declared free of open defecation.

While these are government statistics meant to show the progress of the drive, there has actually been a movement across the country. There are hundreds of unsung heroes who have been cleaning India. In this article we talk about 6 people who are cleaning India all by themselves.

Vikas Chandra

Vikas Chandra is dedicated to clean the Ganges. According to a Better India report, he has been working with a group of volunteers to clean the holy river of India for the last 20 years. Nicknamed “Guddu Baba”, Chandra had filed a PIL in Patna High Court to make the river pollution-free. During his cleaning, he manually pulls out the dead bodies from the river and cremates them.

Rama Mali

102 year old Rama Mali started cleanliness drive in Kalupur in Gujarat on her hundredth birthday. She is inspired by Gandhi. Not just cleaning her locality she also makes people aware about hygiene through pamphlets.

Vistaap Kharas

It was three years back, when Vistap Kharas saw someone throw on empty bottle on road while driving in a luxury car. The Mumbai based interior designer stopped the car and asked the person not to repeat this again. That is when he started the movement. He stops people from littering. His experience isn’t very comfortable but he sticks to his pledge.

Jodie Underhill

UK-born Jodie Underhill along with her team of volunteers are cleaning the most visited pilgrimage trails of India in the Himalayan belt. Before every clean-up drive, Jodie gives an educational briefing so that people can work safely and understand the methods of segregation at source. Jodie also provides proper equipment including gloves, litter grabbers and bags for recyclable and non-recyclable waste and ensure that everyone understands what goes into each bag before the clean-up starts.

Gagan Nandi

Gagan Nandi, an HR professional from Bangalore was tired of people throwing garbage on road. He started a social media movement “Swachha Basavanagudi” initially that grew popular among his peers and expanded. People joined him with an agenda ‘6 wards, 6 weeks’, where they clean up one area in Basavanagudi every Sunday. The drive has started in 2014.

Afroz Shah

Getting mentioned by the Prime Minister himself is not an easy task. Fortunately Afroz Shah is one of the few people whom Prime Minister congratulated for taking up a cleanliness drive. A young lawyer in Mumbai, Shah started cleaning Mumbai’s Versova beach, which was littered with heaps of garbage. Shah teamed up with other citizens in his neighbourhood to clean the beach. Later on hundreds of people, from slum dwellers to Bollywood actors joined him in his venture. So far, the volunteers have collected over 4,000 tons of trash from the 2.5 kilometre beach. Shah would knock on every door in his neighbourhood and inform them on hygiene and the need to keep the sea clean.