Apr 28, 2017 09:20 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Global Natural Resources Conclave: Re-energising India

Experts discuss what strategies need to crafted and deployed to re-energise India and transform the oil and gas sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clarion call to reduce crude import dependence by 10 percent by 2022 from the current levels of about 80 percent.

Critical in boosting India’s energy gender will be the success of its new exploration policy, Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP). India needs both, technology and risk capital to unlock its immense hydrocarbon potential.

For entire discussion, watch videos...

